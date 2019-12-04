REEDSPORT — A much more experienced group of Reedsport Brave overpowered a younger Elkton squad with an 82-36 nonleague victory in the opener for both teams Wednesday night.
"They just have a much more mature team and we're just not there yet," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "It was a good learning experience and the kids kept a positive attitude. It's a good starting point."
Freshman post Cash Boe had a strong debut for the Elks, putting up 22 points with seven rebounds, while senior guard Sebastian Anderson added eight points.
Reedsport's Dallas McGill led four members of the Brave in double figures with 24 points, while Javier Analco posted a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Thornton (14) and Jamison Conger also hit double figures.
Elkton will open its annual Tip-Off Classic against Hosanna Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
ELKTON (36) — Cash Boe 22, Cox 8, Anderson 3, Peters 3, Clevenger, Luzier, Allen. Totals 11 10-18 36.
REEDSPORT (82) — Dallas McGill 24, Analco 16, Thornton 14, Conger 13, Chaney 6, Carson 4, Saxon 4, Logo 1. Totals 37 6-12.
Elkton;14;6;10;6;—;36
Reedsport;24;22;15;21;—;82
3-Point Goals — Elkton 4 (Boe 2, Cox 1, Anderson 1), Reedsport 2 (McGill, Conger). Total Fouls — Elkton 19, Reedsport 19. Fouled Out — Peters. Rebounds — Elkton 21 (Boe 7), Reedsport 35 (Analco 13).
