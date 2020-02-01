DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek Wolves kept on pace to forcing a playoff against North Douglas for the Skyline League North Division boys basketball championship.
It took overtime against Umpqua Valley Christian Saturday night to keep the Wolves in the race.
Days Creek went 6-for-9 from the free-throw line in the extra session and held on for a 54-50 Skyline North victory which improved the Wolves to 8-1 in the league, one win behind first-place North Douglas (9-1).
Macs Whetzel had a team-high 16 points and nine rebounds for the Wolves, Zane DeGroot added 10 points and senior guard Cade Martin added nine points and nine rebounds.
"This was just a battle," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "It wasn't ever more than about a two- or four-point game all night. (UVC) was ready for us. They had a great defensive scheme and had us on our heels all night. They came ready to play."
Spencer Adams had a game-high 19 points and Koby Sewall added 16 for the Monarchs (9-11, 6-4), who end the weekend in third place in the Skyline North.
Days Creek closes out its Skyline schedule with games at home with Glendale Friday and at Camas Valley Saturday.
UVC will play a nonleague game at Oakland Tuesday, and will host South Division-leading Riddle Saturday.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (50) — Spencer Adams 19, Sewall 16, Pettibone 5, McLaughlin 3, Luther 2, Miller 2, Buechley 2, Gettys 1, Guastaferro. Totals 15 15-23 50.
DAYS CREEK (54) — Macs Whetzel 16, DeGroot 10, Martin 9, Jackson 8, E. Gaskell 6, Berlingeri 4, Stever 1, K. Gaskell. Totals 17 16-26 54.
UVC;7;10;15;14;4;—;50
Days Creek;8;14;11;13;8;—;54
3-Point Goals — UVC 5 (Adams 3, Sewall 1, McLaughlin 1), D.C. 4 (Jackson 2, DeGroot, Martin). Total Fouls — UVC 23, D.C. 18. Technical Foul — UVC bench.
JV Score — UVC def. Days Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.