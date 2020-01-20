ELKTON — Cooper Peters pulled of a three-point play with less than three seconds remaining and lifted Elkton to a 41-39 nonleague boys basketball victory over the Class 3A Cascade Christian junior varsity Monday night at Grimsrud Gym.
Peters gathered an offensive rebound, made a basket and was fouled, putting the Elks ahead 40-39, and his ensuing free throw helped secure the end of Elkton's nine-game losing streak.
Peters finished with a season-high 10 points, while freshman Cash Boe scored 13. Freshman Alex Allen added nine points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Elks, and Micah Cox scored eight.
The Elks (3-13 overall) are home against Glendale in Skyline League play Wednesday.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN JV (39) — Titus Miller 15, Schmidt 8, Meilicke 4, Hess 3, Crowl 3, LeValle 2, Nering 2, Brehm 2, Sample, Lofton, Reed. Totals 16-49 5-11 39.
ELKTON (41) — Cash Boe 13, Peters 10, Allen 9, Cox 8, Anderson 1, Woody, Clevenger. Totals 13-32 13-22 41.
C. Christian;8;8;9;14;—;39
Elkton;17;8;4;12;—;41
3-Point Goals — C.C. 2 (Hess, Crowl), Elk. 2 (Cox). Total Fouls — C.C. 16, Elk. 7.
