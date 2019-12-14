WINSTON — Pleasant Hill carved up Douglas' 1-3-1 zone defense in the opening half, building a 25-point cushion.
The Billies didn't match that performance over the final 16 minutes, but they settled for a 55-37 victory over the Trojans on Saturday afternoon in the championship game of the Douglas Booster Club Boys Basketball Tournament.
Pleasant Hill (3-2) hit all of its six 3-point field goals in the first half. It displayed excellent ball movement and killed Douglas (1-4) with several offensive rebounds that gave it extra opportunities.
The Billies used a 15-0 run to take a 27-7 advantage with 6:00 remaining in the second quarter.
The Trojans kept playing hard in the second half, outscoring the Billies 23-16.
Junior guard Jayden Casarez led Pleasant Hill with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. He was selected the tournament's MVP.
The Billies got 13 points from Max Smith off the bench and nine from Amar Rupnawar.
"We really shot it well in the first half and crashed the boards," Pleasant Hill coach Matt Thornton said. "We gave ourselves a little bit of gap and could be a lot more patient against the zone. We're a good 3-point shooting team when we take the correct ones, but sometimes get a little three-happy.
"I was a little disappointed in our ball movement in the second half. We got a little stagnant."
The Billies finished 22-7 overall last year, winning the Mountain Valley Conference title and taking fifth in the Class 3A state tournament.
Douglas, on the other hand, is coming off a 4-17 season. First-year head coach Bid Van Loon is trying to develop a winning culture, but it's going to take some time.
Van Loon, a former Yoncalla High basketball standout and head coach, had a long talk with his team following the contest.
"We talked a lot about mentality and mindset," said Van Loon, who replaced Josh Heacock. "These boys haven't been successful in athletics for a long time and we have to get to the point where we know and believe in our heart the time and effort we put in at practice means we deserve to go out and be successful.
"Right now we still struggle to take the floor and believe we deserve good things will happen. We're trying to change the culture, make them understand they deserve it. They work hard. There's no doubt in my mind nobody works harder during the week than the Douglas Trojans."
Junior Brandon Willard scored 13 points for Douglas, eight coming in the second half. Junior Gavyn Jones had seven of his 10 points in the first half and senior Braeden Edwards finished with seven points.
"I love these kids," Van Loon said. "On and off the court, they're great guys. They work really hard. Sometimes they don't know how to work, and obviously that's my responsibility to make sure they learn that."
The Trojans will host 2A Glide at 7 p.m. Friday in a nonleague contest and are at home Saturday against Creswell.
PLEASANT HILL (55) — Jayden Casarez 16, Rupnawar 9, Seitz, Smith 13, Rowland 9, Huff, Stowell, Cantrell, Perkins 4, Trafton, Hardy 4. Totals 24 1-4 55.
DOUGLAS (37) — Brandon Willard 13, Anderson 2, Hoque 5, Edwards 7, Jones 10, Kerr, LaRocque, Cathey, Fowler, Schofield. Totals 13 8-13 37.
Pleasant Hill;23;16;10;6;—;55
Douglas;7;7;14;9;—;37
3-Point Goals — P.H. 6 (Rowland 3, Casarez 2, Smith 1), Dou. 3 (Hoque, Edwards, Willard). Total Fouls — P.H. 14, Dou. 14.
