WINSTON — The Umpqua Valley Christian boys basketball team lost the first and fourth quarters by double digits and dropped a 61-40 decision to Pleasant Hill on Friday in the first round of the Douglas Booster Club Tournament.
Hunter Rowland led the Class 3A Billies (2-2) with 17 points, connecting on five 3-pointers.
Dominick Butler posted a double-double for the 1A Monarchs, finishing with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Devin McLaughlin was the next highest scorer with six points.
"We got some good looks, but couldn't get shots to fall," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "We need to do a better job of guarding the perimeter, but I was proud of our guys for the way they rebounded and went after loose balls."
UVC will meet Canyonville Academy in the consolation game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (40) — Dominick Butler 13, McLaughlin 6, Adams 5, Gettys 5, S. Guastaferro 3, Buechley 3, Miller 3, Sewall 2, Bendele, Pettibone, Luther. Totals 15 7-13 40.
PLEASANT HILL (61) — Hunter Rowland 17, Casarez 16, Gielish 7, Hardy 6, Rupnawar 6, Huff 5, Trafton 2, Seitz 1, Olson 1, Perkins, Cantrell. Totals 24 6-17 61.
UVC;2;12;17;9;—;40
P. Hill;16;7;17;21;—;61
3-Point Goals — UVC 3 (Miller, Buechley, S. Guastaferro), P.H. 7 (Rowland 5, Casarez 1, Huff 1). Total Fouls — UVC 18, P.H. 15. Fouled Out — Bendele, Sewall.
