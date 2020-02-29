PRAIRIE CITY — The 11th-seeded Days Creek boys basketball team was eliminated from the Class 1A playoffs with a 54-52 loss to No. 6 Prairie City on Saturday night.
Lucas McKinley, Cole Deiter and Marcus Judd each scored 15 points for the Panthers (23-1). McKinley converted a pair of free throws with six seconds left to clinch the win.
Macs Whetzel led the Wolves (18-12) with 12 points. Cauy Jackson had 11 points, Neston Berlingeri scored 10 and Zane DeGroot added nine.
"We played pretty good defense, but they outrebounded us and it came down to them getting second-chance points in the paint," Days Creek coach James Ellis said.
"It's always disappointing to lose an elimination game before the big dance (state tournament), but I'm proud of the kids. Nobody thought we'd be here."
Prairie City will meet No. 3 Crosshill Christian at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals in Baker City.
DAYS CREEK (52) — Macs Whetzel 12, Jackson 11, Berlingeri 10, DeGroot 9, E. Gaskell 6, K. Gaskell 4, Martin, Anderson, Stever. Totals 20 8-12 52.
PRAIRIE CITY (54) — Lucas McKinley 15, Cole Deiter 15, Marcus Judd 15, Winegar 4, Steele 2, Zweygardt 3, Horrell. Totals 22 8-12 54.
Days Creek;13;7;13;17;—;52
Prairie City;18;10;14;12;—;54
3-Point Goals — D.C. 4 (Jackson 3, Whetzel 1), P.C. 2 (McKinley). Total Fouls — D.C. 15, P.C. 10.
