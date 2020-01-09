The Sutherlin Bulldogs are the odds-on favorite to claim the 2020 Far West League boys basketball title.
Bulldogs coach Craig Stinnett, however, isn’t so sure.
“If you had asked me before tonight, I would have said yes,” Stinnett said, coming off a sluggish 39-29 win over 10th-ranked Pleasant Hill on Tuesday night.”
Douglas coach Bid Van Loon was a little more sure.
“Sutherlin is definitely at the top of the mountain,” Van Loon said.
The Bulldogs, at 10-2 overall and ranked fifth in the latest OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, are poised to make a run at the FWL crown and a return trip to the state tournament, but could have their hands full with the Challengers of Cascade Christian.
Sutherlin went 1-2 at the 2019 state tournament, placing sixth.
Stinnett, who returned to Sutherlin this season after 2019 FWL Coach of the Year Willis New stepped down, boasts a strong starting lineup anchored by a returning second-team all-stater and FWL Player of the Year in senior Mason Gill.
The team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Gill is joined by returning all-leaguers in senior Brandon Carr (second team) and junior Collin Bodine (honorable mention).
The Bulldogs (10-2 overall) also get key contributions from senior post Isaac Horn and guard Jake Merrifield, and juniors Kolbi Stinnett, Josh Davis and Trevin Wattman.
The Bulldogs have played a strong nonleague schedule, with its only losses being an early defeat at Class 4A Newport and Saturday’s loss to Class 3A No. 6 Salem Academy in the Crusader Classic championship game. Sutherlin also has posted wins over Class 3A No. 9 Creswell and Class 2A No. 6 Oakland.
Coach Stinnett knows what to expect from eighth-ranked Cascade Christian, and at the same time is leery of the Challengers’ cross-Medford rival St. Mary’s.
“Cascade is extremely well-coached,” Stinnett said. “They don’t have a lot of height, but they make up with it with their basketball IQ and their hustle. St. Mary’s is kind of the unknown. They’ve probably got the most athletic lineup out of everybody, but they have a new coach and they’re still trying to figure out who they are.”
Van Loon took over the Douglas program this season in place of Josh Heacock. The Trojans (4-8) have had an up-and-down start to the season, but Van Loon sees his team coming together.
“We’re starting to do the nitty-gritty things that good teams do for each other,” Van Loon said. “It’s only a matter of time.”
The Trojans return senior Erich Hoque, and honorable mention and all-FWL defense selection from 2019. Andy Schofield and Luke Fowler are the only other seniors in the program for Van Loon, while junior Brandon Willard — the team’s leading scorer — and sophomore Brady Anderson have been big for Douglas in the nonleague season.
“After the (holiday) break, it’s been really good for us,” said Van Loon, whose team won two of its last three to conclude nonleague play. “The kids are starting to trust each other and they’re playing for each other, and they’re happy for each other when good things are happening.”
At South Umpqua, coach Brett Nixon’s Lancers are in a rebuilding year. A team primarily centered around juniors and sophomores, South Umpqua broke a 10-game losing streak Tuesday with a 68-53 win at Glide, where freshman Jace Johnson scored a season-high 22 points.
The bulk of the scoring for the Lancers has come from sophomores Ever Lamm and Kade Johnson and junior Zack Wilson.
“There’s a couple of teams that could be at the top, but it’s going to be a dogfight from the middle down,” Nixon said. “Sutherlin is going to be up there, and Cascade Christian, maybe St. Mary’s. They seem to be playing the best ball, but they’re not unbeatable teams though.
“Between us, Douglas, Brookings, St. Mary’s, it’s pretty evenly matched. It’s just going to depend on who shows up on which night.”
