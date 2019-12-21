DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian dusted off its full-court press and rallied from an 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to get past visiting Glide 58-54 in nonleague boys basketball action Saturday night.
The Monarchs (2-4) won their second consecutive game while dropping Glide to 1-6 on the season.
Devin McLaughlin scored all 13 of his points during UVC's fourth-quarter outburst, hitting three 3-pointers along the way as the Monarchs outscored the Wildcats 28-13 in the final stanza.
"We needed some sort of burst of energy, so we threw a full-court press on them and the guys responded really well," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "After the first turnover, the energy just kept on going."
Terrell Russell had 17 points — including four 3-pointers — to lead the Wildcats, who survived an 8-0 UVC run to open the game to take a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter. Caleb Alexander added 12 points for Glide.
Tyler Miller had a game-high 18 points along with four steals and three assists for the Monarchs, who also got 10 points and 12 rebounds from Dominick Butler.
Glide will meet Bandon in the Oakland Holiday Tournament Friday. UVC will host Alsea Saturday.
GLIDE (54) — Terrell Russell 17, Alexander 12, Pope 9, Bucich 8, Wilding 7, Mornarich 1, Rinnert, Ackerman, Tischner. Totals 19 12-17 54.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (58) — Tyler Miller 18, McLaughlin 13, Butler 10, Sewall 9, Gettys 2, Buechley 3, Bendele 2, Pettibone 1, Guastaferro. Totals 20 11-21 58.
Glide;12;18;11;13;—;54
UVC;14;12;4;28;—;58
3-Point Goals — Glide 4 (Russell), UVC 7 (McLaughlin 3, Butler 3, Buechley 1). Total Fouls — Glide 18, UVC 13. Fouled Out — Bucich, Miller.
JV Score — Glide 30, UVC 20 (two quarters).
