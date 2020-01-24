ELKTON — The Yoncalla Eagles raced to a 46-19 lead by halftime and cruised to a 62-40 Skyline League North victory over host Elkton Friday night at Grimsrud Gym.
Jordan Aguilar led three Eagles in double figures with 15 points, while Trace Graham added 14 and Elijah Allen scored 10. Bryan Allen added eight for Yoncalla (10-9, 4-4 North).
"Their pace got to us early," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "I was pleased with in the second half how our guys kind of turned it around."
Freshman Cash Boe had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Elks (4-14, 1-6), and Cooper Peters scored nine.
Yoncalla is home against Umpqua Valley Christian in a North Division contest Saturday, while Elkton will visit UVC Saturday.
YONCALLA (62) — Jordan Aguilar 15, Graham 14, E. Allen 10, B. Allen 8, McMullen 4, Grichar 3, Hardy. Totals 26 7-11 62.
ELKTON (40) — Cash Boe 17, Peters 9, Luzier 5, A. Allen 3, Clevenger 3, Cox 3, Woody, Anderson, Carter. Totals 13- 11-20 40.
Yoncalla;20;26;11;5;—;62
Elkton;11;8;12;9;—;40
3-Point Goals — Yon. 3 (B. Allen 2, Aguilar 1), Elk. 3 (Luzier, Cox, Peters). Total Fouls — Yon. 18, Elk. 11.
