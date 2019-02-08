REEDSPORT — The Reedsport boys basketball team knocked off Myrtle Point, winning 70-59 in a Sunset Conference game Friday night.
Reedsport improved to 10-12 on the season and 5-6 in league play while Myrtle Point fell to 5-18 on the season.
No stats from the game were reported to The News-Review.
Reedsport will host Glendale Tuesday.
