YONCALLA — Javier Analco scored 21 points and Reedsport handed Yoncalla a 54-41 loss on Tuesday night in a nonleague boys basketball game at Duncan Court.
Dallas McGill added 12 points for the Brave (6-2).
Trace Graham scored 16 points for the Eagles (5-2), who play Regis on Thursday night at the Regis Tournament in Stayton.
REEDSPORT (54) — Javier Analco 21, Dallas McGill 12, Jacob Chaney 9, Tyler Thornton 8, Alex Carson 2, Jamison Conger 2, Shane Saxon.
YONCALLA (41) — Trace Graham 16, E. Allen 9, B. Allen 6, McMullin 6, Aguilar 4, Davis, Evans, Grichar.
Reedsport;17;16;12;9;—;54
Yoncalla;8;12;8;13;—;41
3-Point Goals — Reed. 0, Yon. 2 (B. Allen). Technical Fouls — Yoncalla coach Hall.
