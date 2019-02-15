TOLEDO — Reedsport fell 89-41 to Toledo in Friday's final Sunset Conference boys basketball game.
The Brave finish their season with a 10 wins and 13 losses.
No further details were reported to The News-Review.
Sports Reporter
Sanne Godfrey is a sports reporter for The News-Review.
