DRAIN — Tyler Thornton led Reedsport's "Big Three" with a game-high 17 points as the Brave scored a 55-45 victory over North Douglas Saturday night in the North Douglas Winter Invitational.
Javier Analco had 13 points and Dallas McGill 12 for the Brave, who improved to 6-1 on the season.
Jake Gerrard led North Douglas (4-2) with 12 points and Colter Anderson added eight for the Warriors, who led 45-40 with four minutes left before the rim slammed shut.
"They went on a run, and we had a lid on our rim," North Douglas coach Tyler Vancil said. "We have a few things to work out, but I like the way the boys are playing. Both of our losses are to two very good Class 2A teams, and Reedsport's three big guys are going to give a lot of people trouble."
The Warriors will travel to Lowell Friday and Crosshill Christian in Turner Saturday.
REEDSPORT (55) — Tyler Thornton 17, Analco 13, McGill 12, Conger 7, Chaney 4, Saxon 2. Totals 22 8-8 55..
NORTH DOUGLAS (45) — Jake Gerrard 12, Anderson 8, Frieze 7, Parks 5, R. Gerrard 4, Mast 4, Black 3, Gant 2. Totals 17 6-9 45.
Reedsport;15;10;13;17;—;55
N. Douglas;17;8;9;11;—;45
3-Point Goals — Reed. (Thornton, Conger, McGill), N.D. (J. Gerrard 3, Frieze 1, Black 1). Total Fouls — Reed. 11, N.D. 13.
