WALDPORT — The Reedsport boys basketball team cruised to a 76-46 victory over Waldport on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference game.

The Brave improved to 14-8 overall and 5-6 in conference. Reedsport will travel to Myrtle Point Friday.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

