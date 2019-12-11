REEDSPORT — Senior Javier Analco scored 21 of his game-high 24 points in the first half and Reedsport whipped Camas Valley 70-33 on Wednesday night in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Dallas McGill added 19 points for the Brave (4-1), who led 49-8 at halftime. Jamison Conger scored 15.
Jared Hunt led the 1A Hornets (4-1) with 21 points, 15 coming in the second half. Tristan Casteel chipped in eight points.
Reedsport will play Elkton at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the North Douglas Winter Invitational. Camas Valley hosts Eddyville at 6 p.m. Saturday.
CAMAS VALLEY (33) — Jared Hunt 21, Standley 2, Ewing, T. Casteel 8, Wolfe 2, O'Connor, Dunning, Osbon, G. Casteel, Brown, Swift, D. Hunt. Totals 14 3-4 33.
REEDSPORT (70) — Javier Analco 24, Thornton 6, Conger 15, Logo, Saxon 2, McGill 19, Carson, Chaney 4. Totals 28 12-16 70.
C. Valley;4;4;8;17;—;33
Reedsport;22;27;8;13;—;70
3-Point Goals — C.V. 2 (J. Hunt), Reed. 2 (Conger, McGill). Total Fouls — C.V. 18, Reed. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.