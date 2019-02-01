COQUILLE — The Reedsport boys basketball team lost 76-53 to Coquille on Friday night in a Sunset Conference matchup.
The Brave (8-13, 3-6) have lost four straight games. They have three league games remaining.
No game stats were provided to the News-Review.
Reedsport plays Waldport on Tuesday.
