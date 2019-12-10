GLIDE — Reedsport's size proved too much for the host Wildcats to handle as the Brave rolled to a 64-32 nonleague boys basketball victory Tuesday night.
Javier Analco scored a game-high 24 points for the Brave (3-1), while Jamison Conger (12) and Tyler Thornton (10) also scored in double figures. Reedsport put the game away with a 22-8 second-quarter run.
Colby Bucich led the Wildcats (0-2) with 12 points and Terrell Russell added 10.
Reedsport will host Camas Valley Wednesday, while Glide will host Bandon Thursday.
REEDSPORT (64) — Javier Analco 24, Conger 12, Thornton 10, McGill 9, Carson 6, Chaney 3, Logo, Saxon. Totals 27 4-11 64.
GLIDE (32) — Colby Bucich 11, Russell 10, Alexander 4, C. Pope 3, T. Pope 2, Rinnert, Ackerman, Tischner, Navarre. Totals 9 10-16 32.
Reedsport;14;22;11;17;—;64
Glide;9;8;5;10;—;32
3-Point Goals — Reed. 6 (Conger 2, Analco 1, Chaney 1, McGill 1, Thornton 1), Glide 4 (Russell 2, C. Pope 1, Bucich 1). Total Fouls — Reed. 11, Glide 14. Fouled Out — Russell.
JV Score — Reedsport def. Glide.
