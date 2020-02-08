REEDSPORT — Javier Analco scored 21 points and Reedsport posted a 59-41 victory over Gold Beach on Friday in a Sunset Conference boys basketball game.
Dallas McGill contributed 12 points and Jamison Conger added 11 for the Brave (13-8, 4-6 Sunset), who are fourth in the conference standings.
Reedsport travels to Waldport Tuesday.
