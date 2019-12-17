RIDDLE — The Riddle boys basketball team bounced back from a slow first quarter, outscoring Rogue River by 17 the rest of the en route to a 65-53 nonleague win on Tuesday night.
Sophomore post Mario Gianotti led the Irish (5-1) with 21 points. Drake Borschowa contributed 15 points and sophomore Jesse Myers added 12.
Diego Agosto scored 24 points for the Chieftains (2-4).
"We didn't execute the first quarter and gave them some easy buckets," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "We picked up our defensive intensity and were able to work our way back. Our high post to low post passing was good."
Riddle will host Crow on Dec. 30 in a nonleague contest.
ROGUE RIVER (53) — Diego Agosto 24, Decker 15, Poston 6, Tognoni 5, Decourcey 2, Haag 1, Smith. Totals 16-65 16-26 53.
RIDDLE (65) — Mario Gianotti 21, Borschowa 15, Myers 12, Rhea 8, Co. Greer 4, Ch. Greer 3, Jenks 2, Moore, Palmer. Totals 24-58 15-23 65.
R. River;19;10;15;9;—;53
Riddle;12;18;18;15;—;65
3-Point Goals — R.R. 5 (Decker 3, Poston 1, Agosto 1), Rid. 2 (Borschowa, Myers). Total Fouls — R.R. 19, Rid. 21. Fouled Out — Decker, Borschowa, Co. Greer.
JV Score — Riddle 45, Rogue River 36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.