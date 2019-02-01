CAMAS VALLEY — The Riddle boys basketball team got its fourth straight Skyline League victory Friday night, defeating Camas Valley 68-36.
Riddle (19-2, 9-2 South) leads its division. The Irish led 36-14 at halftime.
Nate Hopkins led the Irish with 20 points. Mario Gianotti and Colby Greer each had 10 points.
Tristan Casteel led Camas Valley (8-11, 4-6) with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Riddle plays Toledo on Saturday in a nonleague game. Camas Valley plays at Elkton on Saturday.
RIDDLE (68) — Nate Hopkins 20, Gianotti 10, Co. Greer 10, McFadden 9, Borschowa 9, Canty 4, Myers 3, Rhea 2, Ch. Greer 1, McMichael, Hackett, Jenks, Lopez. Totals 25 11-24 68.
CAMAS VALLEY (36) — Tristan Casteel 12, Hunt 8, N. Powell 4, Ju. Standley 3, Ewing 3, Ja. Standley 2, O'Connor 2, Casteel 2, M. Powell, Brown, Osbon, Hunt, Wolfe. Totals 13 9-21 36.
Riddle;20;16;14;18;—;68
Camas Valley;10;4;7;5;—;36
3-Point Goals — Rid. 7 (Hopkins 2, Co. Greer 2, Borschowa 1, Gianotti 1, McFadden 1), C.V. 1 (Ewing). Total Fouls — Rid. 19, C.V. 20.
