RIDDLE — The Riddle Irish came out hot, and stayed hot, to defeat North Lake, 66-39, in the first round of the Class 1A boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday.
"We came out playing with more confidence and swagger today," Riddle senior Nate Hopkins said.
Hopkins led Riddle (23-4 overall) with a game-high 20 points, eight coming in the first quarter.
The Irish had a 21-4 lead over the Cowboys (19-5) after one quarter.
Colby Greer scored 13 points in the game for Riddle, 10 of them in the first half. He had two 3-pointers and was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Dylan McFadden added 10 points for the Irish.
It's the first time in more than two decades that Riddle has made a run at the postseason. Riddle last made it to the postseason in 1998.
On Tuesday, the Riddle gym was packed with supporters.
"The crowd is so important to us in a home environment and that's why we were so excited to get a home game," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "They fueled us all night long. They were loud, they were boisterous. It was a great night."
Riddle led 36-20 by halftime, but came out even more energized in the third quarter and outscored North Lake, 18-6.
"To come out in the third quarter and just absolutely tighten down on defense and get some run outs, that did it," Hobson said.
North Lake was led by Silas Roth with 13 points. Tyce Grassman contributed nine points.
"I'm very proud of the way they came out of the gate, very proud of how they executed tonight and excited to see where we're going to go on Friday," Hobson said. "The top 20 teams in the state are all so very, very good and equally matched that no matter where we go it's going to be a tough game."
No. 11 Riddle will play No. 6 Trinity Lutheran in Bend on Friday in the second round.
Hopkins said the Irish need to come out strong like they did against North Lake for a chance at a win and the first state final site appearance since 1990. The Class 1A state boys basketball tournament will be held Feb. 27-March 2 at Baker High School in Baker City.
NORTH LAKE (39) — Silas Roth 5-16 2-4 13, Grassman 1-9 7-12 9, K. Wesler 3-6 0-2 6, Murphy 0-11 3-7 3, Z. Wesler 1-7 0-0 3, E. Roth 1-6 1-2 3, Anderson 1-3 0-1 2, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Rudolf 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-61 13-28 39.
RIDDLE (66) — Nate Hopkins 8-22 3-9 20, Co. Greer 2-6 7-8 13, McFadden 4-7 2-4 10, McMichael 3-6 0-1 7, Borschowa 2-7 1-2 6, Gianotti 2-3 2-2 6, Myers 2-2 0-0 4, Hackett 0-2 0-0 0, Jenks 0-1 0-0 0, Ch. Greer 0-1 0-0 0, Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, Rhea 0-0 0-0 0, Canty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 15-26 66.
N. Lake;4;16;6;13;—;39
Riddle;21;15;18;12;—;66
3-Point Goals — N.L. 2 (S. Roth, Z. Wesler), Rid. 5 (Co. Greer 2, McMichael 1, Borschowa 1, Hopkins 1). Total Fouls — N.L. 21, Rid. 21. Fouled Out — S. Roth, Z. Wesler, E. Roth, McMichael. Technicals — Hopkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.