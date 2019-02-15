COOS BAY — Riddle's boys basketball team defeated Umpqua Valley Christian, 66-51, on Friday night at Marshfield High School in a Skyline League tournament semifinal.
Riddle (22-3 overall) jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter and led 36-22 at halftime.
Nate Hopkins led the Irish with a game-high 24 points. Drake Borschowa and Cameron McMichael added 10 points apiece.
"We came out early and executed very well," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "They made their runs, but we answered and built the lead back up. I was really proud of how they responded each time. We went 14 of 18 from the free-throw line and that was a big part of the win."
Aaron Buechley led the Monarchs (19-6) with 21 points. Jacob Luther added 12 points, while Spencer Adams contributed 10 points.
Riddle will play Days Creek in the Skyline final at Marshfield High School at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Tomorrow will be about playing defense and playing with tired legs." Hobson said on Friday.
UVC will play North Douglas at 3:30 p.m., with third place and a state playoff berth on the line.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (51) — Aaron Buechley 21, Luther 12, Adams 10, Mesa 2, Mahoney 2, Pettibone 2, Butler 2, McLaughlin. Totals 19-60 9-12 51.
RIDDLE (66) — Nate Hopkins 24, Borschowa 10, McMichael 10, Greer 7, Gianotti 6, McFadden 6, Myers 3, Lopez. Totals 24-58 14-18 66.
UVC;8;14;13;16;—;51
Riddle;15;21;13;17;—;66
3-Point Goals — UVC 4 (Adams 2, Buechley 2), Rid. 4 (Borschowa 2, Hopkins 1, Myers 1). Total Fouls — UVC 17, Rid. 15. Fouled Out — McMichael.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.