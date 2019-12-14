RIDDLE — Senior Drake Borschowa scored 21 points in his season debut and the Riddle boys basketball team captured the Cow Creek Classic championship with a 52-35 win over Mapleton on Saturday.
Borschowa missed the Irish's first four games due to discliplinary reasons.
Sophomore Mario Gianotti added 17 points for Riddle (4-1), which limited the Sailors to 35% field-goal shooting. Nate Neece had 11 points for Mapleton (2-3).
"Our defense carried us today, we struggled on the offensive end," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "Drake brought a lot of energy off the bench, he was huge for us."
Selected to the all-tournament team were Gianotti and Colby Greer of Riddle, Justyce Wierichs and JJ Neece of Mapleton, Caleb Caffey of the Douglas JV and Jason Lafayette of Falls City. Lafayette was named the MVP.
The Irish host Rogue River at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a nonleague game.
MAPLETON (35) — Nate Neece 11, J. Wierichs 10, JJ Neece 9, Mojo 5, Burnett, K. Wierichs, Shepard. Totals 14-40 5-11 35.
RIDDLE (52) — Drake Borschowa 21, Gianotti 17, Myers 6, Co. Greer 4, Rhea 4, Ch. Greer, Jenks, Moore. Totals 20-56 11-16 52.
Mapleton;6;9;11;9;—;35
Riddle;12;10;13;17;—;52
3-Point Goals — Map. 2 (N. Neece, Mojo), Rid. 1 (Gianotti). Total Fouls — Map. 15, Rid. 13.
