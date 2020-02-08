Riddle’s 16th win of the boys basketball season didn’t come easy on Saturday night.
The Irish and Umpqua Valley Christian engaged in a hard-fought Skyline League game, with Riddle pulling out a 54-49 decision at the UVC gym in Dixonville.
Riddle (16-3, 9-1 Skyline), which has clinched the South Division title, has won seven straight and 10 of its last 11. The Monarchs (9-13, 6-5) are third in the North.
Sophomore post Mario Gianotti, who didn’t play in Friday’s win over Elkton due to sickness, led the Irish with 17 points.
Senior wing Drake Borschowa had 16 points. Borschowa converted 10 of 12 free throws, going 3-for-4 in the fourth quarter. Colby Greer chipped in nine points.
“I was really happy with how the boys came out and played,” Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. “We were not at full strength, but overcame that. We had some guys step up and play big minutes. (Sophomore) Kellen Canty hasn’t played a lot of varsity minutes, but he played big.
“That’s a good club (UVC) and we held them to 49 points, so I’m pleased with that.”
The two teams combined for 39 fouls and 54 free-throw attempts. Riddle shot 61% (20-for-33) from the charity stripe, but missed 11 of 17 foul shots in the last quarter. Umpqua Valley Christian, which was whistled 26 times, shot 76% (16-for-21).
“I don’t think it was overly physical,” Hobson said. “There was a lot of hard play and both teams wanted this win.”
Devin McLaughlin scored 10 points for the Monarchs. Dominick Butler had eight points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots, Tyler Miller contributed seven points and Spencer Adams added six points and eight rebounds.
“The guys played really hard,” UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. “We’d like to clean up a few things and see the ball go in the basket more, but one thing I love about this team is they play until the buzzer. I was happy with the effort.
“I think we only shot 26 percent from the field. We had tons of opportunities. We had good looks in the paint, but couldn’t get them to go down.”
Umpqua Valley Christian will play a nonleague game at East Linn Christian Tuesday, then close out league play at Glendale Friday. Riddle concludes league Friday at home against North Douglas.
RIDDLE (54) — Mario Gianotti 17, Borschowa 16, Co. Greer 9, Ch. Greer 5, Myers 5, Jenks 2, Canty. Totals 15 20-33 54.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (49) — Devin McLaughlin 10, Butler 8, Miller 7, Adams 6, Bendele 6, Sewall 3, Buechley 3, Guastaferro 3, Pettibone 3, Gettys. Totals 15 16-21 49.
Riddle 8 19 13 14 — 54
UVC 13 13 13 10 — 49
3-Point Goals — Rid. 4 (Ch. Greer, Gianotti, Myers, Co. Greer), UVC 3 (Miller, Buechley, McLaughlin). Total Fouls — Rid. 13, UVC 26. Fouled Out — Myers, Sewall, Adams.
