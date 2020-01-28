CAMAS VALLEY — The Riddle Irish moved within one win of clinching the Skyline League South Division title, fending off a late Camas Valley run to top the Hornets 58-51 Tuesday night.
Drake Borschowa led three Irish in double figures with 14 points. Mario Gianotti added 11 points and Jesse Myers scored 10 for Riddle (14-3, 7-1 South), which can clinch the division title with a win Friday at New Hope Christian.
Jared Hunt hit four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 24 points for Camas Valley (11-9, 4-4) and also had six assists, while Nathan O'Connor added 10 points and a season-high 16 rebounds.
Tristan Casteel also had 10 points for the Hornets, who visit McKenzie in a nonleague game Thursday. Camas Valley returns to Skyline action at home against Glendale Saturday.
RIDDLE (58) — Drake Borschowa 14, Gianotti 11, Myers 10, Co. Greer 9, Jenks 8, Ch. Greer 4, Wynegar 2, Moor, Palmer. Totals 18 19-28 58.
CAMAS VALLEY (51) — Jared Hunt 24, T. Casteel 10, O’Connor 10, Ewing 6, Wolfe, Standley, D. Hunt, Brown. Totals 18 9-20 51.
Riddle;17;17;9;15;—;58
C. Valley;13;6;19;13;—;51
3-Point Goals — Rid. 3 (Jenks 2, Borschowa 1), C.V. 6 (J. Hunt 4, Ewing 2). Total Fouls — Rid. 16, C.V. 18. Fouled Out — Co. Greer, Ewing, T. Casteel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.