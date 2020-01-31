GRANTS PASS — The Riddle boys basketball team pounced on New Hope Christian early and rolled to a 74-33 win on Friday in a Skyline League game.
Senior wing Drake Borschowa scored 17 points for the Irish (14-3, 7-1 South), who wrapped up the South Division title. Sophomore Mario Gianotti posted a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds, and sophomore Jesse Myers contributed a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards.
"I'm pretty excited about it (winning league)," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "We're young, but I'm happy with the progress we're making."
Riddle will host Elkton next Friday.
RIDDLE (74) — Drake Borschowa 17, Gianotti 16, Myers 10, Ch. Greer 9, Jenks 6, Co. Greer 5, Wynegar 5, Lopez 3, Moore 3, Palmer, Canty. Totals 28-65 12-15 74.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (33) — Michael Mead 15, Nakahara 13, Noble 3, Dennis 2, McKinney, Pennington, Zumhofe, Hiro. Totals 12-45 6-11 33.
Riddle;17;15;22;20;—;74
New Hope;4;12;7;10;—;33
3-Point Goals — Rid. 6 (Gianotti 2, Ch. Greer 1, Borschowa 1, Lopez 1, Wynegar 1), NHC 3 (Mead). Total Fouls — Rid. 14, NHC 13. Fouled Out — Mead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.