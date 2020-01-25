GLENDALE — The Riddle Irish dominated the Glendale Pirates in Skyline League boys basketball on Saturday, winning 62-33 at Carl Ford Memorial Gymnasium.
Drake Borschowa scored 19 points before fouling out for the Irish (12-3, 5-1 South), who hold a 1 1/2-game lead over Camas Valley in the division standings. Mario Gianotti and Colby Greer each had 10 points.
Sophomore David Lovaglio scored 12 points and freshman Anthony Pezqueda had 10 for Glendale (7-9, 1-5).
"I'm really happy with how the kids came out," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "I thought we did some good things defensively and everybody got playing time."
Both teams play Tuesday, Riddle traveling to Camas Valley and Glendale visiting New Hope Christian.
RIDDLE (62) — Drake Borschowa 19, Gianotti 10, Co. Greer 10, Ch. Greer 8, Jenks 7, Myers 6, Moore 2, Buchanan, Lopez, Palmer, Canty. Totals 25-55 7-18 62.
GLENDALE (33) — David Lovaglio 12, Pezqueda 10, Moody 4, Colley 2, Ta. Ring 2, Cline 2, Jefferson 1, Smith, O'Dell, Ty. Ring. Totals 14 4-7 33.
Riddle;18;16;18;10;—;62
Glendale;7;9;8;9;—;33
3-Point Goals — Rid. 5 (Ch. Greer 2, Borschowa 1, Gianotti 1, Jenks 1), Glen. 1 (Lovaglio). Total Fouls — Rid. 19, Gle. 14. Fouled Out — Borschowa. Technical Fouls — Borschowa, Lovaglio.
