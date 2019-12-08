EDDYVILLE — Sophomore post Mario Gianotti scored 20 points and Riddle turned in a solid defensive effort in a 51-35 win over Eddyville Charter on Saturday in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Colby Greer had 11 points and Chase Greer added eight for the Irish (1-1), who outscored the Eagles 29-18 in the second half.
Isaac Kinion led Eddyville (1-2) with 18 points.
"We did enough offensively and I was real proud of our defense, holding them to single-digits in three of four quarters," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said.
Riddle travels to Lowell Tuesday for a nonleague contest.
RIDDLE (51) — Mario Gianotti 20, Co. Greer 11, Ch. Greer 8, Myers 6, Rhea 6, Lopez, Jenks, Wynegar, Moore, Palmer, Canty. Totals 16 18-31 51.
EDDYVILLE (35) — Isaac Kinion 18, Rockmore 12, H. Rariden 3, M. Kinion 2, B. Rariden, Nephew, Sanders, Smith, Ta. Godwin, Gassner, Stafford, Guenther, Richards, Ty. Godwin. Totals 14 4-7 35.
Riddle;11;11;14;15;—;51
Eddyville;8;9;10;8;—;35
3-Point Goals — Rid. 1 (Co. Greer), Eddy. 3 (H. Rariden, I. Kinion, Rockmore). Total Fouls — Rid. 14, Eddy. 24.
JV Score — Riddle 32, Eddyville 28.
