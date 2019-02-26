DOUGLAS COUNTY
RHS boys, UCC games moved to Thursday
Roseburg High School’s boys basketball game has been postponed again due to inclement weather.
The Tribe (15-10 overall) will play at Tigard (15-9) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday and was postponed for a second time.
Umpqua Community College’s games versus Lane in Eugene Wednesday have been moved to Thursday. Game times are 5:30 p.m. for the women and 7:30 for the men.
