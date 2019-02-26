Roseburg High School's boys basketball game has been postponed, due to inclement weather.

The Tribe will play at Tigard at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

Sports reporter Sanne Godfrey can be reached at 541-957-4203 or via email at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.

Sports Reporter

Sanne Godfrey is a sports reporter for The News-Review.

