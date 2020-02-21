MEDFORD — Zach Martin scored a game-high 23 points, but the Roseburg High boys basketball team struggled to keep up with South Medford in a 70-51 Southwest Conference loss on Friday.
South Medford (10-13, 2-6 SWC) took a commanding lead with a lopsided second quarter. The Panthers outscored the Tribe 18-6 to take a 30-16 lead at halftime.
The South Medford advantage continued to climb in a foul-plagued second half. The Panthers were a combined 23-for-33 in the third and fourth quarters and Roseburg (3-17, 0-8) was whistled for 32 fouls total.
Martin scored 18 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter. He made three 3-pointers and was 6-for-7 from the free throw line.
Attreyu Pinard added 12 points for the Indians.
Junior Sleezer led the Panthers with 17 points. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for South Medford.
Roseburg will play its final road game of the season on Tuesday at Grants Pass. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
ROSEBURG (51) — Zach Martin 23, Pinard 12, Johnson 7, J. Parker 6, Fay 3, Six, Kaul, Klopfenstein, Olson, M. Parker. Totals 18 9-16 51.
SOUTH MEDFORD (70) — Junior Sleezer 17, Losinski 12, Shepard 9, Gaut 9, Booth 9, Hunter 7, Pannell 6, Dye 1, Harmon, Cota. Totals 18 31-44 70.
Roseburg 10 6 11 14 — 51
South Medfor 12 18 15 25 — 70
3-Point Goals — Rose. 6 (Martin 3, Fay 1, Johnson 1, Pinard 1), S.M. 3 (Hunter 2, Sleezer 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 32, S.M. 19. Fouled Out — M. Parker, Six, Kaul, Martin, Hunter.
JV Score — Roseburg 52, South Medford 40.
