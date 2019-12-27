MEDFORD — After taking a 25-20 lead to halftime, the Roseburg Indians struggled down the stretch, dropping their eighth straight boys basketball game in a 48-45 loss to Ashland on the second day of the Abby's Classic tournament at North Medford High School.
Zach Martin had a team-high 16 points and five rebounds for the Tribe (1-8 overall), who were unable to seal the deal in the game's closing minutes.
"We had the ball at the end, but didn't get a great look," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "We got a rebound down three with 14 seconds left, but got indecisive."
Carson Six had nine points and Attreyu Pinard added eight points and five rebounds in the loss for the Indians, who will face Red Bluff, California, at 10 a.m. Saturday in a consolation game.
ASHLAND (48) — Anthony Smith 16, Hilden 9, Whitlock 8, Lapierre 7, Sanford 6, Barnes 2, Ekwall, Williams, Carter. Totals 16 11-18 48.
ROSEBURG (45) — Zach Martin 16, Six 9, Pinard 8, Olson 6, M. Parker 5, J. Parker 1, Kaul. Totals 13 14-18 45.
Ashland;9;11;20;8;—;48
Roseburg;15;10;14;6;—;45
3-Point Goals — Ash. 3 (Whitlock, Hilden, Lapierre), Rose. 3 (M. Parker, Olson, Six). Total Fouls — Ashl. 10, Rose. 13.
