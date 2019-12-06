HILLSBORO — Century outscored the Roseburg boys 37-20 in the second half and finished with a 72-52 win on Friday night in a nonconference basketball game.
Chance Sparks led the Jaguars (1-0) with 17 points.
Zach Martin and Danil Olson each scored 15 points for the Indians (1-1). Martin grabbed six rebounds. Jacob Parker chipped in seven points and four assists, while Attreyu Pinard contributed six rebounds and three steals.
"We played three solid quarters, but just couldn't finish in the fourth," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said.
The Tribe will meet Aloha at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
ROSEBURG (52) — Zach Martin 15, Danil Olson 15, Pinard 5, J. Parker 7, Six 4, Call, M. Parker 6. Totals 19 12-16 52.
CENTURY (72) — Chance Sparks 17, Bingham 4, Chan 8, Mugisha 10, Hamnes 4, Wongsomadi 3, Colburn 12, Breault, Tugano 2, Apperson, Parrish, Essien 12, Foreman. Totals 30 4-8 72.
Roseburg;11;19;16;4;—;52
Century;12;23;22;15;—;72
3-Point Goals — Rose. 2 (Martin), Cent. 8 (Colburn 4, Chan 2, Wongsomadi 1, Essien 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 10, Cent. 17.
JV Score — Century 55, Roseburg 35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.