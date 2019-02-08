EUGENE — Roseburg’s boys basketball team saw its struggles on the road continue against the Sheldon Irish on Friday night.
In a battle for second place in the Southwest Conference, the Irish held off Roseburg down the stretch for a 61-54 victory.
Roseburg (13-8, 3-3 SWC) jumped out to a 6-0 lead to begin the game, but Sheldon quickly fought back to make it a tight first quarter. Sheldon trailed 11-10 going to the second quarter.
The Irish went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter to pull ahead 25-16 and the advantage was too much for Roseburg to overcome.
Sheldon (11-10, 4-2) led 31-25 at the break and survived Roseburg’s comeback attempts in the second half.
Collin Warmouth scored 13 of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter to get the Tribe back to within four points going to the final period. The senior hit a free throw to start the fourth quarter to get Roseburg within three points, but that’s as close as the Tribe would get the rest of the way.
Griffin Line went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final quarter to help Sheldon secure the win. Line finished with 13 points to lead a well-rounded attack by the Irish.
Sheldon had 10 players score in the game. Roseburg coach Mike Pardon credited the depth and athleticism of the Irish as a difference-maker in the game.
“They’re balanced. They have so many guys that can come in and score,” Pardon explained. “I think they had seven guys score in that second period. That makes it tough.”
Sheldon has won four straight conference games and takes over sole possession of second place. Roseburg falls into a tie with South Eugene for third. The Axe defeated South Medford, 60-43, on Friday night.
Roseburg will make a third straight trip to Eugene to face South Eugene on Tuesday.
ROSEBURG (54) — Collin Warmouth 26, Black 9, J. Parker 0, M. Parker 0, Seely 3, Lake 5, Adams 1, Ellis 10, Avilez 0. Totals 19 8-13 54.
SHELDON (61) — Griffin Line 13, Tucker 4, J. Frey 5, Wagers 5, McGarvey 10, Herbert 7, Owen 3, Prickel 4, Seghetti 2, Gittins 8. Totals 21 12-15 61.
Roseburg 11 14 18 11 — 54
Sheldon 10 21 16 14 — 61
3-Point Goals — Rose. 8 (Warmouth 5, Black, Seely, Lake), Shel. 7 (Gittens 2, Frey, Wagers, McGarvey, Line, Owen). Total Fouls — Rose. 14, Shel. 14.
JV Score — Sheldon 56, Roseburg 35.
