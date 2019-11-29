It's the start of a new era in boys basketball at Roseburg High School.
The 2019-20 season will feature a new coach and an entirely new starting lineup when the Indians take the floor for their season opener on Wednesday against Eagle Point.
Jordan Humphreys has stepped into the role of head coach for Roseburg. The 36-year-old replaces longtime coach Mike Pardon, who stepped down at the end of last year after 18 seasons leading the Indians.
The Indians finished last season with a 15-11 overall record and reached the first round of the Class 6A playoffs for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Roseburg ended the year with a 72-58 loss to Tigard.
This is Humphreys' first head coaching job, but he brings a championship pedigree to Roseburg after winning three state titles with the Oakland Oakers, one as a player in 2000 and two as an assistant coach in 2006 and '13.
"I always wanted to be a head coach. Obviously, basketball is my passion," said Humphreys, who also teaches math at RHS. "I was just trying to find a good fit for me in a school and (Roseburg) was a good opportunity to step in. Kind of some tough shoes to fill-in and follow, but just felt like where the dynamic was, it was a good time for that."
Humphreys inherits a full rebuild with the Indians. Gone are Collin Warmouth, the school's all-time leading scorer, as well as every starter from last season. Only three players on this year's roster saw any varsity minutes last season. Junior Zach Martin led the way, making an appearance in just 11 of Roseburg's 24 games.
Roseburg will fill out its roster with seven juniors and three sophomores. While the team lacks varsity experience, Humphreys says they have other intangibles that he hopes will lead to success.
"They're definitely coachable. They work hard. They have a pretty solid work ethic and they're open to the ideas that me and my coaching staff brought," Humphreys said.
The Indians will also find themselves at a height disadvantage in most cases, with their tallest player reaching about 6-foot-4. Humphreys says the team will try utilize its speed to counter the size of its opponents.
Roseburg will also look to press on the defensive side.
"We're definitely going to work to pick up some pretty solid pressure on the defensive end and that's kind of going to dictate a lot of what we do," Humphreys said. "We want to make offenses react to what we do and put a lot of pressure on them to make mistakes."
Joining Martin as returning players with some varsity experience are juniors Matt and Jacob Parker. The twins both played in six games last year and are expected to carry the load handling the basketball.
"They've definitely put in a lot of time during the offseason," Humphreys said. "We're looking to them to handle the ball quite a bit, bring the ball up the floor, get us in the offense, push in transition and then hopefully they'll be able to shoot the ball well from the perimeter."
Martin will be Roseburg's presence in the post and Humphreys believes the junior's offseason work will produce results on the floor.
"He's put a lot of time in. He played a lot of one-on-one with Collin Warmouth over the summer and that competition with him has been huge," Humphreys said. "Hopefully he'll be able to take advantage of that time he's put into the gym and be able to attack bigger, stronger guys from the perimeter or make them come out and guard him when he can shoot the 3-ball."
The coaching staff will utilize 13 games in the month of December to work on playing rotations and implementing more of the offensive and defensive schemes. Southwest Conference play begins Jan. 17 at Sheldon.
