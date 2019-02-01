Roseburg High School junior Jett Black put up a shot with 29.5 seconds left in overtime of Friday night’s Southwest Conference boys basketball game against North Medford and scored a basket to give the Tribe a two-point lead.
Black was fouled on the shot by North Medford’s Elias Spence and added the free throw, extending Roseburg’s advantage to three.
Victor Orozco-Bernal missed a 3-pointer for the Black Tornado as time expired. Roseburg notched a 68-65 win at Robertson Memorial Gym and handed North Medford its first SWC loss.
“It feels fantastic,” Black said. “My teammates saw that I was open and got me the ball. It feels fantastic after a couple of tough losses.”
Roseburg (13-6, 3-2 SWC) was down for much of the game, trailing 27-21 at halftime and by seven points going into the fourth quarter.
“It’s a great win, but we were sloppy at times,” Roseburg coach Mike Pardon said. “North Medford is really quick and we have to spread the court. When we do well and we’re tough on (defense) we got ourselves in the right situation. And we did that down the stretch.”
In the fourth quarter, Roseburg outscored North Medford (12-7, 4-1 SWC) 25-18 behind five points from Black, seven from Kaden Seely, two from Carson Ellis and 11 points by Collin Warmouth.
Warmouth’s 3-pointer with 4:20 left in the game brought Roseburg within two at 48-46, energizing the crowd and the team.
“Obviously, I’m very excited,” Seely said. “We’re a senior-heavy team and it’s really special playing a home game. It makes it better when everyone is in it and shows North Medford that this is Roseburg basketball.”
Seely scored a minute later to tie the game at 48-48.
When North Medford’s Jett Carpenter fouled out with 39 seconds left in the game, teammate Spence went up to the scorer’s table and accused Roseburg of paying off the referees.
“You paid ‘em well,” he yelled as he made his way back to the North Medford bench.
The teams traded leads, but Roseburg got a 59-55 lead with less than 30 seconds to go.
But North Medford battled back and with 16 seconds left Jaray Thomas scored a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game. With 14.6 seconds left, Ellis was fouled by North Medford’s Thomas. Ellis made both his free throws, making it 61-58.
Although Orozco-Bernal’s 3-point shot in OT didn’t go in, his 3-pointer at the end of regulation did and sent the game into overtime.
Roseburg won the overtime tipoff and scored first. Ellis scored four points in bonus time, and Black put in three. North Medford’s Spence and Carpenter each added two points in OT.
“Ellis hit some tough shots and free throws for us,” Pardon said.
Warmouth led Roseburg with 23 points and was 16 of 17 from the free-throw line. He only made three field goals — two two-pointers and a 3-point field goal. Warmouth also added six rebounds.
Ellis finished the game with 18 points and five rebounds, and Seely scored 13 and added seven rebounds and two steals. Black had 10 points.
“I thought everyone did good,” Seely said. “They all played their butts off.”
Carpenter led North Medford with 17 points and Thomas added 16.
Roseburg will play a nonconference game at Willamette on Tuesday before starting the second half of the SWC schedule.
“This will give us some momentum in the season and gets us amped up to win some more games,” Black said.
Pardon said, “It’s really important to not get emotional and stay focused. Take it one game at a time.”
Roseburg will play at Sheldon next Friday and South Eugene on Feb. 12.
NORTH MEDFORD (65) — Jett Carpenter 7 5-6 17, Thomas 5 4-4 16, Parker 3 2-3 9, Orosco-Bernal 3 0-0 7, Spence 2 1-3 5, Karrick 1 0-0 3, Angulo 1 0-0 2, Wells 1 0-0 2, Ellis 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 13-18 65.
ROSEBURG (68) — Collin Warmouth 3 16-17 23, Ellis 7 3-3 18, Seely 4 4-6 13, Black 4 2-2 10, Adams 2 0-0 4, Lake 0 0-0 0, Avilez 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 25-28 68.
N. Medford 14 13 16 18 4 — 65
Roseburg 9 12 15 25 7 — 68
3-Point Goals — N.M. 6 (Thomas 2, Carpenter 1, Orosco-Bernal 1, Parker 1, Karrick 1), Rose. 3 (Seely, Warmouth, Ellis). Total Fouls — N.M. 20, Rose. 14. Technicals — Wells. Fouled Out — Wells.
JV Score — Roseburg 44, North Medford 33.
