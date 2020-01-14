DIXONVILLE — Logan Klopfenstein and Jacob Fay each scored 19 points as the Roseburg junior varsity scored a 56-47 nonleague boys basketball victory over Umpqua Valley Christian Tuesday night.
UVC junior post Dominick Butler had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Monarchs (7-5 overall), while Koby Sewall scored nine points and Devin McLaughlin had eight. Tyler Miller added eight rebounds, and coach Brian Ferguson praised the defensive efforts of Pierce Gettys in the paint.
UVC (4-1 Skyline North) is home against Days Creek in a North game Saturday.
ROSEBURG JV (56) — Logan Klopfenstein 19, Jacob Fay 19, Marsters 6, Christner 4, Johnson 2, Pike 2, Dupper 2, Kaul. Totals 21 7-10 56.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (47) — Dominick Butler 19, Sewall 9, McLaughlin 8, Pettibone 4, Adams 4, Bendele 2, Miller 1, Buechley, Gettys, Guastaferro. Totals 18 7-16 47.
Roseburg JV;15;12;20;9;—;56
UVC;14;15;9;9;—;47
3-Point Goals — RJV 7 (Fay 3, Klopfenstein 2, Masters 2), UVC 4 (McLaughlin 2, Adams 1, Sewall 1). Total Fouls — RJV 11, UVC 11. Technical Foul — Roseburg bench.
