EUGENE — The Roseburg High boys basketball team never managed to find a rhythm against North Eugene in a 60-42 nonconference loss on Tuesday night.
Roseburg (1-3) trailed the entire contest and fell behind by as much as 29 points in the fourth quarter. It was the third consecutive loss for the Indians.
“You've got to come focused. We started the game with six turnovers in the first three minutes of the game,” RHS coach Jordan Humphreys said. “There’s no excuse not to be ready to start a game.”
Class 5A North Eugene started a bit sluggish on offense, but blew open a 10-point halftime lead in the third quarter behind a sharp-shooting performance from center Cameron Parks.
The 6-foot-4 senior had 17 of his game-high 31 points in the third period. Senior Nate Duke added 13 points for North Eugene (3-1).
Junior guard Matt Parker finished with 11 points to lead Roseburg. Sophomore Danil Olson scored 10 points off the bench.
Zach Martin, Roseburg's leading scorer, only had four points. It was his first game scoring in single digits this season.
Roseburg will return home to host Corvallis in another nonconference game on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
ROSEBURG (42) — Matt Parker 11, Olson 10, Six 6, Pinard 5, Martin 4, J. Parker 3, Kaul 3. Totals 11 18-29 42.
N. EUGENE (69) — Cameron Parks 31, Duke 13, Vaughn 9, Pratt 5, DeGarmo 5, Wyers 3, Wallace 2, Plum-Kazmierczak 1, I. Rankin, Lemley, Cross, Kitzhaber, C. Rankin. Totals 26 9-18 69.
Roseburg;6;9;17;10;—;42
N. Eugene;14;11;25;19;—;69
3-Point Goals — Rose. 2 (M. Parker 1, Olson 1), N.E. 8 (Parks 3, Duke 3, DeGarmo 1, Pratt 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 21, N.E. 20. Fouled Out — Pinard, J. Parker.
JV Score — Roseburg 46, N. Eugene 26.
