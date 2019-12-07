BEAVERTON — Caleb Turner led four Aloha players in double figures with 15 points and the Warriors handed Roseburg a 66-50 loss on Saturday afternoon in a nonconference boys basketball game.
Timmy Dennis added 13 points for Aloha (2-0), which outscored the Indians 20-9 in the third quarter to hike its lead to 19.
Zach Martin and Matt Parker each scored 15 points for the Tribe (1-2), combining for five 3-pointers. Danil Olson chipped in seven points.
"We competed and played with them," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "We didn't attack the basket very well when we had opportunities. We're still playing hard defensively."
Roseburg will travel to North Eugene Tuesday for a nonconference contest.
ROSEBURG (50) — Zach Martin 16, M. Parker 15, Olson 7, J. Parker 5, Pinard 5, Six 2, Kaul. Totals 19 5-7 50.
ALOHA (66) — Caleb Turner 15, Dennis 13, Moungvang 12, Wilson 11, Jones 8, Gayhart 4, Mbugua-Robinson 3, Truong, Mitchell. Totals 24 11-17 66.
Roseburg;13;12;9;16;—;50
Aloha;17;16;20;13;—;66
3-Point Goals — Rose. 7 (M. Parker 3, Martin 2, Olson 1, J. Parker 1), Aloha 7 (Jones 2, Turner 2, Dennis 1, Wilson 1, Moungvang 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 16, Aloha 15.
JV Score — Aloha 52, Roseburg 37.
