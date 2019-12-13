The Roseburg High School boys basketball team trailed the visiting Corvallis Spartans by 14 points early in the fourth quarter of Friday’s nonconference game, but cut the deficit to five in the closing minutes of regulation only to see its efforts fall short.
The Tribe had multiple opportunities to cut the lead to one possession, but their shots wouldn’t fall in a 60-53 loss to the Spartans at Stewart W. Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
“They definitely battled and fought back to give us a chance and opportunity,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. “But every time we’d cut it to single digits we’d go down and make a mental mistake on the other end.”
Corvallis (1-0) took a 14-3 lead to start the game and Roseburg found itself trying to dig out of a hole the entire way. The Spartans led wire-to-wire, but never by more than the 14 points at the start of the final period.
“Any time you dig yourself a big hole like that, it’s tough battling back all night,” Humphreys said.
Despite falling behind by as much as 12 points in the first quarter, Roseburg (1-4) closed within 33-27 by the halftime break.
The Spartans came out of the locker room and caught fire from behind the arc. Azel Bumpus and Curtis Kuhlman each hit two 3-pointers and Justin Misfeldt added another, as Corvallis was 5-for-6 from long range in the period.
The hot-shooting cooled quickly for Corvallis in the final period. Roseburg held the Spartans to just six points in the quarter.
The Indians slowly chipped away and cut the deficit to 58-53 with 2:04 left to play. Roseburg gave itself a chance to stay in the game with strong offensive rebounding, but the Indians missed their final five shots — four of which were from 3-point range.
“Throughout the whole game, tonight I would say was much better than North Eugene,” said Humphreys, in reference to Roseburg’s 27-point loss to the Highlanders on Tuesday. “We were locked in for longer stretches.”
Zach Martin led the Indians with 14 points. He was tied for the game-high with Corvallis’ Jasper Reinalda and Kuhlman. Reinalda is a 7-foot-3 senior.
Danil Olson chipped in 11 points off the bench for Roseburg and Matt Parker finished with 10.
The Indians will host Willamette on Tuesday.
CORVALLIS (60) — Jasper Reinalda 14, Curtis Kuhlman 14, Bumpus 11, Cahill 7, Misfeldt 3, Vingelen 3, Hester 2, McFadden 2, Davis 2, O’Hagan 2, Law. Totals 22 7-12 60.
ROSEBURG (53) — Zach Martin 14, Olson 11, M. Parker 10, J. Parker 7, Six 6, Pinard 5, Kaul. Totals 17 10-20 53.
Corvallis 21 12 21 6 — 60
Roseburg 9 18 15 11 — 53
3-Point Goals — Cor. 9 (Kuhlman 4, Bumpus 3, Misfeldt 1, Cahill 1), Rose. 7 (Olson 3, M. Parker 2, Martin 2). Total Fouls — Cor. 21, Rose. 15.
