Roseburg senior guard Collin Warmouth was a second-team selection in the Class 6A boys basketball all-state voting, recently announced by The Oregonian.
The 6-foot-3 Warmouth had a record-breaking offensive season for the Indians (15-11), who lost to Tigard in the first round of the state playoffs.
Warmouth, the Southwest Conference player of the year, became Roseburg's all-time leading scorer, finishing his three-year varsity career with 1,599 points. He broke RHS's single-season scoring record, compiling 726 points.
He poured in a career-high 43 points in his final game in a Roseburg basketball uniform, overtaking the previous record of 42 held by his coach, Mike Pardon.
The rest of the all-state second-team included senior Josh Angle of Lake Oswego, junior Jamison Guerra of Sherwood, senior Brock Henry of Southridge and senior Ty Rankin of Grant.
Making the first team were senior Justin Bieker of Jesuit, senior Aaron Deloney of Grant, senior Jaden Nielsen-Skinner of South Salem, senior Stevie Schlabach of Tigard and senior Marcus Tsohonis of Jefferson.
Deloney was selected the player of the year. Gene Potter of Jesuit was coach of the year.
Senior Patrick Herbert of Sheldon received honorable mention.
In 6A girls basketball, junior Cameron Brink of Southridge and senior Ciera Ellington of Benson were selected co-players of the year. Eric Knox of Benson was coach of the year.
Joining Brink and Ellington on the first team were senior Campbell Gray of Tigard, junior Aly Mirabile of Sheldon and sophomore Aaronette Vonleh of West Linn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.