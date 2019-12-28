MEDFORD — Zach Martin had a game-high 21 points and five rebounds and Roseburg played its most complete game of the season, beating Red Bluff, California, 73-57 in a consolation game Saturday morning at the Abby's Classic at North Medford High School.
The Indians (2-9) avoided the second-half collapse that had plagued them during a nine-game losing streak by pulling away from Red Bluff in the final 16 minutes.
"We just played a lot looser today," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "The guys have been getting tense, but we got them a little more relaxed and comfortable playing a basketball game."
Matt Parker had 15 points and Attreyu Pinard also hit double figures with 12 points and five rebounds. Danil Olson had nine points and seven rebounds, Jacob Parker dished six assists and Carson Six made six steals.
Roseburg (2-9) will play at McMinnville Friday.
RED BLUFF (57) — Justin Hinkston 14, Ruiz 10, Miller 8, Shaver 7, Huhn 7, Lott 6, Hassey 3, Wehby 2, Vasquez, Bianchi, Freeman. Totals 18 12-20 57.
ROSEBURG (73) — Zach Martin 21, M. Parker 15, Pinard 12, Olson 9, Klopfenstein 8, Johnson 4, J. Parker 4, Six, Kaul, Fay, Krall. Totals 25 15-22 73.
Red Bluff;15;14;6;22;—;57
Roseburg;20;16;17;20;—;73
3-Point Goals — R.B. 9 (Ruiz 2, Miller 1, Hinkston 3, Huhn 1, Lott 1, Hassey 1), Rose. 8 (Klopfenstein 2, Olson 1, M. Parker 2, Martin 3). Total Fouls — R.B. 20, Rose. 20. Fouled Out — Shaver.
