SALEM — Benett Bos led four players in double figures with 19 points and the Salem Academy boys basketball team defeated Sutherlin 58-49 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Crusader Classic New Year's Invitational.
Hunter Schwenke added 16 points for the Crusaders (8-3). Sutherlin is ranked No. 6 and Salem Academy No. 7 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches' poll.
Mason Gill scored 23 points for the Bulldogs (9-2), including three 3-pointers. Kolbi Stinnett chipped in 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
Sutherlin will host No. 10 Pleasant Hill Tuesday in a nonleague contest.
SUTHERLIN (49) — Mason Gill 23, Horn 4, Carr 3, Stinnett 14, Merrifield, Wattman 3, Davis 2, Bodine. Totals 16 9-11 49.
SALEM ACADEMY (58) — Benett Bos 19, Pass, A. Miller 10, Brown, Bennett, L. Miller 12, Schwenke 16, Hasslebacher 1. Totals 17 17-22 58.
Sutherlin;13;13;11;12;—;49
S. Academy;21;11;15;11;—;58
3-Point Goals — Suth. 8 (Stinnett 4, Gill 3, Wattman 1), S.A. 7 (A. Miller 2, Bos 1, L. Miller 2, Schwenke 2). Total Fouls — Suth. 21, S.A. 10. Fouled Out — Horn, Davis.
