STAYTON — Elijah Allen had a team-high nine points but Yoncalla dropped its first game at the Regis Holiday tournament, a 51-25 decision against Class 3A Scio Friday night.
Garrett Workinger had a game-high 13 points to pace the Loggers.
Yoncalla (5-4) takes on Mohawk next Friday.
