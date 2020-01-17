EUGENE — The Roseburg High boys basketball team held Sheldon in check for the first 16 minutes, but the Irish erased a six-point deficit in the second half to win 56-43 in the Southwest Conference opener for both teams Friday night.
Roseburg (3-11, 0-1 SWC) locked down on Sheldon (9-5, 1-0 SWC) in the second quarter and outscored the Irish 20-11 to take a 24-18 lead at the halftime break.
Sheldon made the necessary adjustments in the locker room and came out firing in the third period with a 7-0 run to take the lead for good.
“(Sheldon) made some adjustments and us as coaches didn’t adjust to their adjustments,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. “We expected them, we just didn’t communicate them to our players and put them in the position to be successful.”
It was a slow start for Roseburg in the first period. The Indians didn’t make a field goal for nearly the first seven minutes of the game and trailed Sheldon 7-4 going to the second period.
Sophomore Danil Olson found his rhythm in the second quarter, scoring seven points and pushing Roseburg ahead.
Humphreys credited Roseburg’s defense for the first half success.
“It’s nice to see after Newberg last week,” Humphreys said, referencing Roseburg’s 61-40 loss to the Tigers. “That’s what we worked on all week … all the small, discipline pieces of defense and they came out and they showed that they are coachable and ready to step up to that next level and do it right.”
Roseburg’s first-year coach noticed his team reverted to old habits in the second half, allowing Sheldon to take advantage of the size for easy points in the paint.
Irish senior big-man Nick Yakovich was held scoreless in the first half, but went off for eight points in the third. Sheldon built a 10-point lead by the fourth quarter and led by as many as 16.
Roseburg never got closer than eight points in the final period.
Olson made three 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead the Indians. Jacob Parker and Zach Martin each added eight.
Zack Carter scored 12 of his game-high 17 points in the second half to pace Sheldon’s comeback effort. Nash Kuykendall added 15 points and Yakovich finished with 10.
Roseburg will travel to Eugene again on Friday to face South Eugene in another Southwest Conference contest.
ROSEBURG (43) — Danil Olson 14, Martin 8, J. Parker 8, M. Parker 7, Six 4, Pinard 2, Johnson, Kaul. Totals 13 13-16 43.
SHELDON (56) — Zack Carter 17, Kuykendall 15, Yakovich 10, Line 6, Robinson 5, Gittins 3, Prickel, Loesch, Neuman, Salisbury. Totals 22 6-10 56.
Roseburg;4;20;7;12;—;43
Sheldon;7;11;23;15;—;56
3-Point Goals — Rose. 4 (Olson 3, M. Parker 1), Shel. 6 (Line 2, Robinson 1, Carter 1, Kuykendall 1, Gittins 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 16, Shel. 18. Fouled Out — Pinard.
JV Score — Roseburg 57, Sheldon 44.
