SILETZ — The Camas Valley boys basketball team fell just short in a nonleague game with Siletz Valley on Friday, losing 48-47.
Tristan Casteel had a double-double for the Hornets (5-3), finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jared Hunt had 10 points and seven assists, while Nathan O'Connor contributed eight points and 12 rebounds.
Caleb Williams scored 12 points for the Warriors (6-3).
"It's heartbreaking to lose by one, but I'm super proud of the way we competed tonight," C.V. coach Chris Sexton said. "It's the most we've looked like a basketball team this year."
The Hornets will play at Falls City Saturday.
CAMAS VALLEY (47) — Tristan Casteel 17, J. Hunt 10, O’Connor 8, Ewing 5, Brown 5, D. Hunt 2, Standley, Wolfe, Swift. Totals 14 18-30 47.
SILETZ VALLEY (48) — Caleb Williams 12, Simmons 10, R. Rilatos 9, Hutchinson 7, Bushnell 2, Worman, Fisher, C. Rilatos. Totals 17 8-19 48.
C. Valley;10;10;13;14;—;47
S. Valley;13;18;11;6;—;48
3-Point Goals — C.V. 1 (Ewing), S.V. 6 (Simmons 3, Williams 1, R. Rilatos 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 18, S.V. 19. Technical Fouls — Simmons.
