TRI CITY — Jace Johnson and Ever Lamm had big offensive games for South Umpqua, but it wasn't enough as Siuslaw pulled out a 70-67 nonleague boys basketball win on Friday night.
Johnson, a freshman, finished with a career-high 25 points. Lamm, a sophomore, added 22 points. Sophomore Kade Johnson chipped in 13 points for the Lancers (1-5). Jace Johnson, Kade Johnson and Lamm each hit four 3-pointers.
Brody Terry scored 19 points for the Vikings of Florence (2-6).
"It was a heck of an effort — probably the best we've had in my three years here," S.U. coach Brett Nixon said. "I thought Brendan Gosselin played his butt off on defense."
The Lancers will play at Estacada on Dec. 27.
SIUSLAW (70) — Brody Terry 19, Thornton 16, Foskett 10, Fleming 7, McClellan 6, Hart 5, Hennessee 4, Loomis 3, Blankenship. Totals 24 15-34 70.
SOUTH UMPQUA (67) — Jace Johnson 25, Lamm 22, K. Johnson 13, Jaynes 4, Wilson 2, Gosselin 1, Geiger, Morgan. Totals 22 11-23 67.
Siuslaw;19;23;15;13;—;70
S. Umpqua;17;11;24;15;—;67
3-Point Goals — Siu. 7 (Thornton 3, Terry 2, Fleming 1, McClellan 1), S.U. 12 (K. Johnson 4, J. Johnson 4, Lamm 4). Total Fouls — Siu. 17, S.U. 18. Fouled Out — Thornton. Technical Fouls — Thornton (2), Jaynes, Wilson.
JV Score — Siuslaw def. South Umpqua.
