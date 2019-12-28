FLORENCE — Andy Schofield had a team-high 11 points, but Douglas fell apart in the second quarter and never recovered in a 60-38 nonleague boys basketball loss at Siuslaw Friday night.
The host Vikings turned a 12-9 game after one quarter into a rout with a 20-6 second-quarter run.
Braeden Edwards added nine points for Douglas (2-6), which will take on Brookings-Harbor Thursday in the first round of the North Valley Holiday Tournament at 4:30 p.m. in Merlin.
