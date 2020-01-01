Who’s going to emerge as the champions in the Skyline League boys basketball North and South divisions?
With the league season set to begin Friday around Douglas County, the coaches aren’t exactly sure.
On paper, the top contenders in the North look like North Douglas, Days Creek and Umpqua Valley Christian. Riddle and Camas Valley are among the teams expected to contend in the South.
In Friday openers, Yoncalla (6-5) is at Glendale (4-4), Elkton (2-7) at Camas Valley (6-4) and New Hope Christian (5-1) at Umpqua Valley Christian (3-4).
Saturday, UVC visits North Douglas (5-4), Elkton is at Yoncalla and Camas Valley at New Hope. Days Creek (4-5) has two nonleague games at home — Thursday against Bandon and Saturday versus Glide.
Pacific doesn’t have a team this season.
Days Creek and Riddle won division titles last year. The Wolves continued on to finish third in the Class 1A state tournament.
“I think it’s the same. No matter who you’re playing, if you don’t show up you’re going to get beat,” North Douglas coach Tyler Vancil said. “I can’t pick a favorite (in the North). We want to be in the conversation ... we want to compete for the North crown and get back to the (state) playoffs.”
Days Creek coach James Ellis doesn’t expect many easy games.
“Around the league, it’s pretty much a dogfight,” Ellis said. “It’s going to be a fun league the next couple of years. Based on what I’m hearing, North Douglas has to be the favorite. They’re playing some pretty good teams and competing.”
Riddle is the highest-ranked Skyline team in the OSAA 1A power rankings at No. 13, followed by North Douglas at No. 19, Yoncalla at No. 20, NHC at No. 27 and Days Creek at No. 31.
Here’s a rundown of the county teams:
NORTH DIVISION North Douglas
Vancil has an unusual mix of five seniors and six freshmen on his roster.
The seniors are 6-foot-2 Tanner Parks, 6-0 Austin Frieze, 6-2 Jake Gerrard, 6-3 Colter Anderson and 6-1 Cody Black. Jake Gerrard was a second-team all-league selection and Parks received honorable mention.
Leading the newcomers are Ray Gerrard (6-4) and Keagan Mast (5-10).
“We had a tough preseason,” Vancil said. “It helped set us up (for league).”
Days Creek
The Wolves lost a pair of first-team all-league picks to graduation — Blake Ellis, the Skyline player of the year and first-team all-state pick, and Caleb Kruzic, the Skyline defensive player of the year.
The top returnee is junior Zane DeGroot (6-2), who received second-team all-league honors. Senior Cade Martin (5-10) is a returning starter and junior Macs Whetzel (6-0) was the sixth man last year. Junior Neston Berlingeri (5-11) took over at the point and junior Cauy Jackson (5-10) is in the lineup.
Sophomore Matt Anderson (6-4) and freshman Keith Gaskell (6-0) will contribute.
“We’re getting better,” James Ellis said. “We’ve had some injuries and illness. We’ll be the same type of defensive team, but we’re looking to see where the scoring will come from.”
UVC
The biggest loss to graduation was Aaron Buechley, a first-team all-league selection. Coach Brian Ferguson only has three seniors on his roster — Spencer Adams, KC Pettibone and Jaymen Bendele. Pettibone received honorable mention all-league.
Juniors Tyler Miller, Evan Buechley, Sam Guastaferro, Devin McLaughlin, Dominick Butler and Koby Sewall will play important roles.
Yoncalla
The Eagles have a new coach in Lourie Hall. Among the returners is 5-5 junior guard Bryan Allen, who received honorable mention all-league.
Other key players for Yoncalla include 5-10 senior Elijah Allen, 6-3 senior Trace Graham and 5-6 junior Jordan Aguilar.
Elkton
Coach Gary Trout has a young roster with just one senior, 5-8 Micah Cox. The Elks feature some talented underclassmen who should make them very competitive in the next few years.
Jayce Clevenger and Trystn Woody, a pair of 5-11 juniors, are returning starters. Woody, who received honorable mention all-league, has been cleared to play after sustaining a broken collarbone during football season.
Among the freshmen contributing are 6-2 Cash Boe, 6-4 Alex Allen and 5-5 Trevyn Luzier.
“This is a team that’s going to get better,” Trout said. “We’ve got some great pieces, but our division is pretty tough.”
SOUTH DIVISION Riddle
Coach Russell Hobson lost some talented seniors, including Nate Hopkins, a first-team all-league and third-team all-state guard.
But the Irish returned two of the top players in the league in Drake Borschowa, a 6-1 senior, and Mario Gianotti, a 6-3 sophomore who was honorable mention all-league.
“We’re a young team (with three seniors),” Hobson said. “I like the team we have. We have the opportunity to be good in league ... whether we’re in the top two or three I’m not sure. We have some more work to get in.”
Colby Greer, a 5-8 senior, is another top returner for the Irish.
Camas Valley
Coach Chris Sexton has a competitive group of athletes who helped the football team advance to the state semifinals.
Seniors Jared Hunt and Tristan Casteel and junior Collin Ewing are returning starters, and senior Nathan O’Connor will play a big role. Hunt was a second-team all-league selection.
Junior Max Brown and sophomore Jared Standley will contribute.
“I feel like the league is as wide open as it’s been in my four years here,” Sexton said. “Anybody can beat anybody on any given night. I’m still waiting for us to play to our potential. We haven’t quite put it together yet, but we can play with anybody if we show up to play.”
Glendale
Coach Tom Ford has a young roster with two seniors, 5-11 Brody Lee and 5-11 Darrion Jefferson.
Anthony Pezqueda, a 5-7 freshman guard, has impressed early. Juniors Tanner Ring (5-10) and Kaleb Cline (6-2) and sophomore David Lovaglio (5-8) are other key players for the Pirates.
