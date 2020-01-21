MEDFORD — Kade Johnson scored a game-high 24 points, but the South Umpqua Lancers left some early points on the table and couldn't complete a fourth-quarter comeback, dropping a 77-62 Far West League boys basketball contest at St. Mary's Tuesday night.
The host Crusaders (7-8, 2-1 FWL) jumped out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter as the Lancers struggled to score under the basket.
"In the first quarter, we probably left 10 points right around the basket," S.U. coach Brett Nixon said. "We were able to get back within five in the fourth quarter, and then they kind of ran away with it."
Ever Lamm and Cameron Jaynes each added nine points for South Umpqua (3-12, 1-2), which went with just a six-player rotation for the game. Zack Wilson and Jace Johnson chipped in seven points each and Brendan Gosselin scored six.
James Forrester led three Crusaders in double figures with 17 points.
South Umpqua is home against Sutherlin Friday.
SOUTH UMPQUA (62) — Kade Johnson 24, Lamm 9, Jaynes 9, Wilson 7, J. Johnson 7, Gosselin 6. Totals 24 8-14 62.
ST. MARY’S (77) — James Forrester 17, Banton 15, Bennion 11, Foster 9, Sternenberg 8, Kranenburg 8, Snyder 4, Kaeo-Wailehua 3, Hadley 2, Sacks, Aldrich, Covington. Totals 28 14-21 77.
S. Umqpua;7;17;20;18;—;62
St. Mary’s;18;16;26;17;—;77
3-Point Goals — S.U. 6 (K. Johnson 2, Wilson 2, Lamm, J. Johnson 1), S.M. 7 (Forrester 3, Bennion 3, Banton 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 15, S.M. 18. Rebounds — S.U. 29, S.M. 30.
JV Score — St. Mary’s def. South Umpqua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.